Bangladesh earn their maiden victory on Kiwi soil: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 11:52 am 4 min read

Bangladesh beat NZ in first Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Bangladesh cricket team scripted history by beating New Zealand for the first time at their own backyard across formats. Bangladesh won the first Test at the Bay Oval, ending New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten home record. New Zealand managed 328 before the visitors took a 130-run lead (458/10). In response, NZ scored 169 in the second innings as Bangladesh (42/2) won by eight wickets.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Bangladesh have always struggled to put up a decent show in New Zealand and this was a rare achievement. The Tigers not only bagged a historic win but the manner in which they achieved it is amazing. They dominated the match against the ICC World Test Championship winners. It was a collective performance and the intensity they showed was remarkable.

NZ vs BAN How did the match pan out?

New Zealand rode on Devon Conway's sparkling 122-run effort in the first innings before Bangladesh hit back to dismiss the Kiwis for 328. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan claimed three wickets each. Bangladesh batted well next with useful contributions from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, and Liton Das. Ebadot Hossain too six wickets as NZ folded for 169. Bangladesh chased down the target.

NZ NZ's run comes to an end

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, the last time New Zealand lost a home Test to an Asian team was against Pakistan in January 2011. Since then, the Kiwis were unbeaten against the subcontinent teams in 19 home Tests (six against Sri Lanka, five against Pakistan, four each against India and Bangladesh). Now they have faced a rare defeat at home.

Conway Conway gets past 500 Test runs

Playing his fourth Test, Conway got scores of 122 and 13. The southpaw has surpassed the 500-run mark in Tests (514) at an average of 64.25. He now has two centuries and two half-centuries in Tests. Conway also played his maiden Test on home soil, scoring a superb ton. His 122 came from 227 balls (16 fours and 1 six).

Feats Feats achieved by Young and Nicholls

NZ opener Will Young managed 52 and 69 in the first Test. The 29-year-old showed a lot of character. Young now has four half-centuries in Tests. Senior batter Henry Nicholls contributed with a vital 75 in the first innings for NZ. His effort helped NZ get past 300. Nicholls slammed his 12th half-century in Tests, besides racing to 2,393 runs at 40.55.

Batters Bangladesh batters do well

Bangladesh saw four half-centurions in the first innings. Joy scored his maiden fifty - a 78-run effort from 228 deliveries. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 64 (second Test fifty). Mominul (88) slammed his 15th Test fifty. He scored an unbeaten 13 in the second innings to race to 3,464 runs at 41.73. Liton Das (86) surpassed the 1,500-run mark (1,539). He has 11 half-centuries.

Ebadot Records scripted by Ebadot Hossain

Ebadot Hossain claimed figures worth 6/46 in the second innings. He now has the second-best figures away from home by a Bangladesh bowler. It's also the second-best performance by a Bangladesh bowler against New Zealand (home and away). Ebadot claimed the first six-for by a Bangladesh fast bowler in more than eight years. It's also the best by a Bangladesh quick overseas.

Bangladesh Feats achieved by Bangladesh

Bangladesh's 458/10 is their third-highest in an innings in the format outside Asia (595/8d versus NZ in Wellington - January 2017 and 468 versus Zimbabwe in Harare - July 2021). As per Opta, Bangladesh logged their maiden victory on Kiwi soil in what was their 33rd attempt. This is also Bangladesh's first Test win against NZ overall at any venue.

Pacers NZ pacers achieve these key numbers

Kiwi pacer Tim Southee claimed three wickets in the match. He has raced to 325 Test scalps at 28.35. Southee has matched the tally of former England star Bob Willis (325 wickets). Trent Boult claimed four scalps in the match and has gotten to 296 wickets, steering clear of Jacques Kallis (292). Neil Wagner claimed three wickets and has 232 scalps at 26.51.