SA vs IND, Day 5: Visitors get three crucial wickets

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after claiming a wicket

The Indian cricket team managed to pick up three crucial wickets in the first session on Day 5 of the first Test against South Africa. The likes of Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, and Wiaan Mulder have been dismissed. South Africa versus India, Day 4 saw the hosts manage 94/4 at stumps after being set a target of 305. Sa have managed 182/7.

Session How did the session pan out?

Elgar, who resumed the day on an unbeaten 52, looked good and hit some boundaries. He was also dropped on 63 by Mohammed Shami. However, Elgar missed a glance shot of an in-seam delivery by Jasprit Bumrah and was trapped LBW. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock added 31 runs next before Mohammed Siraj got the latter. SA then lost another scalp.

Elgar Elgar's resilience finally broken

SA skipper Elgar batted beautifully on Day 4 and continued in the same vein earlier today. He hit six boundaries today across the ground and looked solid. However, the in-form Bumrah delivered when needed. A sharp seam movement with the ball keeping low saw Elgar get dismissed LBW. Notably, the ball hit a crack on the surface. Elgar showed enough resilience for the hosts.

Wickets India claim crucial wickets

Losing Elgar was a decisive blow for the Proteas and one wicket led to another. Just when Bavuma and De Kock were settling in, the latter played a poor shot to be bowled. He went with a risky cut shot and paid the price. Credit should go to Siraj for altering his length. Mohammed Shami then dismissed Wiaan Mulder.

Information India three wickets away from a win

SA are in a spot of bother and India are three wickets away from a famous win. The visitors will be keen to start the second session well and wrap up SA's lower-order in a quick fashion. India have bowled well today.