Sports Taylor announces retirement: A look at his most notable records

Taylor announces retirement: A look at his most notable records

Sneha Singh Edited by Rajdeep Saha Dec 30, 2021, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Taylor is NZ's leading run-getter in Tests

New Zealand batting great Ross Taylor is set to retire from international cricket at the end of his home summer. He said that New Zealand's upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh will be his last game in the red-ball format. He will play two more ODIs series for his side against Australia and the Netherlands in February and March before hanging his boots.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Source: (Twitter/@RossLTaylor)

Taylor has been NZ's batting mainstay across formats for more than a decade now. He has been one of the finest cricketers the world has ever since making his debut in 2006. His longevity and dominance across formats makes him a special player. He has been a true servant of the New Zealand outfit, leaving a lasting legacy in BlackCaps' history.

Stats Some notable records registered by Taylor

Source: (Twitter/@RossLTaylor)

Taylor is the first player to play 100 international games in all three formats. He has the most appearances for NZ (445). Taylor is NZ's leading run-getter in Tests - 7,854. He is NZ's highest run-scorer in ODIs - 8,581. Taylor is NZ's top run-scorer in international cricket - 18,074. He holds the record for most international tons by a Kiwi cricketer - 40.

Numbers Overall records held by Taylor

Taylor scored his first duck in Tests after 58 innings - third-most innings taken. He is the sixth-fastest (203 innings) to 8,000 runs in ODIs. The veteran player is only the eighth men's player to play 100+ games (102) in T20Is. He has 346 catches under his name in international cricket (third-most). He has also scored six consecutive fifties in ODIs (second-highest).

Stat attack Decoding Taylor's career stats

Taylor has scored 7,584 runs in Tests in 110 games at 44.87, including 19 hundreds. He has amassed 8,581 runs in ODI cricket in 233 appearances at 48.20. He has registered 21 hundreds and 51 fifties. In T20Is, he has smashed 1,909 runs in 102 games at 26.16. Taylor has smashed seven fifties under his belt in T20Is with the highest score being 63.

Feats Notable feats achieved by Taylor

Source: (Twitter/@grantelliottnz)

Taylor (290 runs at WACA in 2015) holds the record for highest individual score in Australia in Tests by a visiting player. Taylor (110) is the fourth player to represent New Zealand in 100 Test matches after Daniel Vettori (112), Stephen Fleming (111), and Brendon McCullum (101). Taylor won his first major ICC title in 2021 when New Zealand won the World Test Championship.