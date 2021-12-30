Sports John Terry to join Chelsea youth academy as coaching consultant

John Terry to join Chelsea youth academy as coaching consultant

Sneha Singh Mail Dec 30, 2021, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Terry guided Chelsea to 2012 UCL title (Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea legend John Terry is set for Stamford Bridge homecoming party. He will join the club next month as a part-time 'coaching consultant'. The 41-year-old aspiring manager is set to take up a flexible position at Cobham training base. The part-time involvement will allow Terry to continue his coaching pursuit. Terry left Chelsea four years ago as a player to join Aston Villa.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Source: (ChelseaFC website)

Last summer, Terry left his role as assistant manager at Aston Villa and since then he has been on the hunt for coaching opportunities. The former England captain is keen on becoming a manager and will be hoping his stint at Chelsea would help his cause. Terry is expected to mentor the youngsters and get involved in coaching dialogues with the staff members.

Information Terry on rejoining Chelsea

Source: (Twitter/@JohnTerry)

Terry announced his return on Twitter by sharing a picture of himself holding a Premier League trophy. "I'm coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role with Chelsea," he wrote. "As well as delivering on-field coaching sessions I will be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players," he added.

Statement Chelsea on Terry's signing

"We are delighted to be welcoming John back to Cobham in a role that will involve coaching and mentoring the next generation of young players in our Academy," Academy director Neil Bath said. "John's experience in the game, both as a world-class player and more recently as an assistant coach in the Premier League, will be invaluable for everyone in the building," he added.

Details Terry's evolution at Chelsea

Source: (Twitter/@JohnTerry)

Terry arrived at Chelsea at the age of 14 and went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the club. He donned Chelsea's jersey on 717 occasions and led them to their historic 2012 Champions League triumph. He also won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, and one UEFA Europa League with them.

Journey Terry left Chelsea to join Villa in 2017

Source: (Twitter/@JohnTerry)

After establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the world, Terry left Chelsea in 2017 to join Aston Villa. He made 36 appearances for Villa before announcing his retirement from the game. He became Villa boss Dean Smith's number second in 2018. A year later, he helped them in winning a promotion from Championship. He left the club in July 2021.