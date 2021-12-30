Sports India beat South Africa: Decoding the World Test Championship table

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Dec 30, 2021, 06:51 pm 3 min read

Jasprit Bumrah was sensational for India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The South Africa versus India first Test in Centurion got over on Thursday. The Indian cricket team enjoyed a stunning 113-run victory. This was India's fourth Test match win on South African soil. India's win sees them stay fourth in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table. Meanwhile, South Africa who played their first Test of the new WTC cycle. Here's the key updates.

First Test How did the first SA versus IND Test pan out?

India racked up 327 in the first innings, riding on KL Rahul's magnificent ton. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi picked up six wickets. In reply, the Proteas managed just 197, with Mohammed Shami taking a five-wicket haul. India were bowled out for 174 in the second innings. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen scalped four wickets apiece. Chasing 305, South Africa perished on 191.

Table WTC table: India stay fourth

India are playing their third Test series in the new WTC cycle. This was their fourth Test win. Meanwhile, India have drawn two Tests, besides losing one. Team India has 54 points under their bag (highest). Meanwhile, India's points percentage has risen to 64.28. Since PCT is calculated to govern the standings, India are placed fourth.

Top two Who are the top two teams?

Australia are top of the standings with 100% PCT. Playing their first series, the Aussies have already taken a 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Ashes series against England. Australia have accumulated 36 points. They are followed by Sri Lanka, who beat West Indies 2-0. The Lankans have a 100% PCT, besides collecting 24 points. They have played one Test series so far.

Information Pakistan are third at the moment

Pakistan are placed third with 75% PCT. They have played four Tests so far, winning three and losing one. Pakistan have 36 points after two Test series. They beat Bangladesh 2-0 in November-December. Prior to that, they drew the two-Test series against West Indies (1-1).

Teams What about the other teams?

WI are placed fifth, having collected 25% PCT. They have played two Test series, winning one match and losing three. New Zealand are sixth with 16% PCT. They have drawn one Test and lost one. England have 7.14 PCT, having played two Test series so far, winning one, losing five, and drawing the other. Meanwhile, SA and Bangladesh are yet to open their account.

Points England have lost 10 WTC points

England have lost a total of 10 World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Brisbane Test. As per the current rule relating to slow-overs, teams lose one championship point for each over they are short. Meanwhile, India have lost two points as well for slow-over rate during the England series earlier this year.

Rules Decoding the key factors of the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Each match of a series will carry the same number of points, unlike the previous edition (120 points). Notably, the teams will get 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. In a two-match series, 24 points are available. A three-match series will have 36 points, four will have 48, whereas, a five-Test series will have 60.

Do you know? Penalty overs: What is the rule?

Players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time. Also, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short.

