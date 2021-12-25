Sports Former England captain Ray Illingworth passes away at 89

Ray Illingworth represented England in 61 Test matches

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has passed away at the age of 89. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club informed about the development on Saturday. Reportedly, Illingworth was undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer. He represented England in 61 Test matches between 1958 and 1973. Illingworth also led the England national side in 31 Tests. He won three successive County Championship titles with Yorkshire (1966-68).

Career A look at Illingworth's career

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England. In a career spanning over 15 years, the all-rounder took 122 Test wickets at an average of 31.20. He also scored 1,836 runs at 23.24 (2 hundreds). Besides, Illingworth led England in 31 Tests, winning 12 of those (lost five, drawn 14). Under him, England claimed a series win Down Under in 1970/71.

Domestic Illingworth took over 2,000 First-class wickets

Illingworth was a giant in domestic cricket. He accounted for 2,072 wickets from 787 First-class matches at an incredible average of 20.27. He registered as many as 104 five-wicket hauls. Illingworth also has 24,134 First-class runs to his name at an average of 28.06. He has 22 tons and 105 half-centuries. Illingworth won three successive County Championship titles with Yorkshire (1966-68).

Do you know? Illingworth featured in the first-ever ODI in 1971

Illingworth featured in the first-ever One-Day International in January 1971. Australia beat England by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Illingworth, who led England, snapped up three wickets in that match. The visitors were bundled out for 190.

Records A look at his notable records

Illingworth remains the ninth-oldest captain in the history of ODI cricket (41 years and 42 days). He led England in three ODIs. Illingworth, who was born on June 8, 1932, was one of the oldest living players in ODI history. He was one of the few players to have achieved the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests.