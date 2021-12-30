Sports Premier League: Decoding Manchester City's major numbers in 2021

Dec 30, 2021

Premier League champions Manchester City ended 2021 with another victory to continue their brilliant run in the ongoing campaign. City beat Brentford 1-0 away from home to register their 10th successive victory in the Premier League 2021-22 season. They have gone eight points clear at the top and are favorites to bag the title this season. Here we decode City's numbers in 2021.

Man City have been sensational across the whole year. They wrestled past United last season during this same period and went on to dominate the numbers to finish as Premier League champions. The 2021-22 campaign has seen City take the impetus as they surged ahead of both Chelsea and Liverpool. City's squad depth, rotation, and Pep Guardiola's philosophy have made the difference.

Wins 10 successive wins for City

With the win over Brentford, Man City have sealed 30 points from their last 10 Premier League matches. As per Opta, this is the fourth time City have had a run of 10+ consecutive Premier League match wins under Pep Guardiola. No other manager in the competition's history has had more than two separate runs of 10+ wins.

Stat attack 31 goals in the last 10 PL games

City have beaten Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Aston Villa, Watford, Wolves, Leeds, Newcastle, Leicester City, and Brentford. In this run of 10 wins, they have netted 31 goals, besides conceding six. City have kept six clean sheets as well. Overall, City have collected 50 points from 20 matches this season (W16 D2 L2). They have scored 51 goals (highest), besides conceding 12 (lowest).

Premier League Man City's numbers in 2021

In the 2021 calendar year, City collected 36 Premier League wins - highest by a club. They accumulated the most number of points as well (110). City smashed 113 goals in 2021 in the Premier League (highest). They registered the fewest number of losses (six). They also had the most number of clean sheets (24). It's safe to say, 2021 belonged to City.