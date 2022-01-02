Ashes 2021-22: Ground stats of the SCG

Ashes 2021-22: Ground stats of the SCG

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 02, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Australia have taken an unbeaten lead of 3-0 in Ashes (Source: Twitter/@patcummins30)

Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. The match is scheduled to kick off on January 5. England have already conceded the ongoing Ashes series, 0-3, and will look to salvage their pride by winning the remaining two games. Sydney is the perfect venue for England to take one back as they have performed well here.

Stat attack A look at England and Australia's record at SCG

The two teams have played 56 Test matches at the SCG. Australia have won 27 games while England emerged victorious on 27 occasions. Seven Tests have ended in a draw. England last won a Test here in 2011. Overall, Australia have played 109 Tests here and won 60 of them. They were beaten in 27 games and have drawn 21 times.

Totals A look at the key team numbers

The highest total on this venue is scored by India (705/7d) in 2004. Australia's highest total against England here is 659/8d in 1946. England's highest total here is 644/10 in 2011. Australia have breached the 600-run mark here four times (most) with two of these scores coming against England. Australia's lowest total here is 42 (1888). England's lowest score here is 45 (1887).

Runs Ponting is the highest scorer

(Source: Twitter/@stevesmith49)

Ricky Ponting is the leading run-getter here with 1,480 runs under his kitty. He averages 67.27 at the SCG and has smashed six tons and six fifties. The next four spots are taken by - Allan Border (1,177), Greg Chappell (1,150), David Boon (1,127), and Steve Waugh (1,084). Steve Smith has scored 823 runs here. Walter Hammond (808) is England's top scorer here.

Wickets Warne and MacGill dominate in terms of wickets

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shane Warne is the most successful bowler at this venue with 64 wickets at 28.12. The spin great is followed by Stuart MacGill, who has picked 53 wickets here in eight games. George Lohmann (35 wickets) is England's top wicket-taker here. Among the current lot, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has picked up 38 wickets in 10 games here.

Do you know? Records by tailenders

Wilfred Rhodes and RE Foster hold the record for the highest tenth wicket partnership (130 runs). They recorded the feat in 1903 against Australia. SE Gregory and JM Blackham had added 154 runs for Australia in 1894 against England for the ninth wicket.