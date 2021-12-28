Sports Pat Cummins vs Glenn McGrath: Statistical comparison (after 36 Tests)

Pat Cummins has taken 174 wickets from 36 Tests so far

Pat Cummins led Australia to victory in the third Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Aussies won by an innings and 14 runs, retaining the Ashes. Cummins perturbed the English batters with his searing deliveries. He took three wickets in the first innings. Here, we compare his Test numbers with the legendary pacer Glenn McGrath (after 36 Tests).

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Cummins has become Australia's premier pacer across formats. In the last five years, he has become the mainstay seamer for the Aussies in Test cricket. Due to his wicket-taking propensity, he has often drawn praise from former Australian pacer McGrath, who was the best in the business. In 2019, Cummins became the first Australian bowler since McGrath to top the ICC Test Bowling Rankings.

Career A look at Cummins' Test career

Cummins made his Test debut in November 2011 against South Africa. He had to wait for over five years to play his next Test as he suffered perpetual injuries. Cummins played his second Test in March 2017 against India. As of now, he has accounted for 174 wickets from 36 Tests at an incredible average of 21.18. The tally includes 6 five-wicket hauls.

Career McGrath had taken 164 wickets in his first 36 Tests

McGrath remains one of the most prolific fast bowlers in Test cricket. He is the second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in the format. In a career that spanned over a decade, McGrath took 563 wickets from 124 Tests at a phenomenal average of 21.64. His tally includes 29 five-wicket hauls. After 36 Tests, McGrath had taken 164 wickets at 23.42.

Contribution McGrath took over 100 wickets in winning cause

Australia have won 20 Tests in the presence of Cummins so far. He owns 98 wickets at a remarkable average of 18.79 in these matches. Interestingly, McGrath also won 20 of his first 36 Tests with Australia. He accounted for over 100 wickets (105) in winning cause. McGrath averaged 21.32 in these Tests. Both Cummins and McGrath registered 4 five-wicket hauls.

Home, away Cummins has taken over 100 Test wickets at home

Until January 1, 1997, McGrath played 18 Tests each at home and in foreign conditions. He took 85 and 79 wickets, respectively. Notably, McGrath took 5 five-fors away from home in this period. On the other hand, Cummins has already taken 102 Test wickets at home. He owns 72 wickets away from home at an astonishing average of 21.86.

Information Cummins has taken 62 wickets in the Ashes

Cummins has scalped 62 wickets across three Ashes series at an average of 20.64 (economy rate: 2.74). McGrath played only eight Ashes Tests in his first 36 matches. He snapped up 42 wickets at an average of 22.14 (economy rate: 2.93).