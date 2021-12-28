Sports SA vs India, 1st Test: Hosts reduced to 109/5

South Africa lost four wickets in the post-lunch session on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against India at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen departed cheaply. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma resurrected South Africa's innings after they were reduced to 32/4. The duo shared a 72-run stand before Shardul Thakur removed the former.

Mohammed Shami struck on the third delivery in the second session, removing Petersen. A few overs later, he got rid of the dangerous Markram. Mohammed Siraj then uprooted van der Dussen. Thereafter, Quinton and Bavuma put on a crucial partnership to bring South Africa back in the hunt. However, Shardul dismissed Quinton just before tea. SA finished on 109/5 in the second session.

India faced an injury scare in the second session. In the 11th over, Bumrah left the field in pain. He twisted his ankle in the follow-through after delivering the fifth ball. However, he stood up and walked off by himself. After a while, Bumrah was seen warming up near the boundary rope. He was having a chat with Team India's physio Nitin Patel.

Shami was the pick of India's bowlers in the post-lunch session. He took two wickets and kept the Proteas batters at bay. Although his compatriot Mohammed Siraj scalped a solitary wicket, he perturbed the South Africans with his pace.