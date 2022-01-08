Usman Khawaja hits second successive century in fourth Ashes Test

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja has hit twin tons at SCG (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batter Usman Khawaja smashed a second successive century in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. Khawaja, who returned to the scheme of things after more than two years, had hit a fine 137 in the first innings. And now, the veteran southpaw responded with and unbeaten 101 in the second innings. Here are further details.

Khawaja has been one of the most talented Australian batters.

He had earned a Test call-up after over two years.

Before the ongoing game, the middle-order batter last played a Test for Australia in the 2019 Ashes.

He was dropped from the national side due to his inconsistent run.

Khawaja has made his Test comeback memorable by scoring a record twin tons in Sydney.

4th Test The story of Day 4

Day 3 of the Australia versus England fourth Test saw England finish on 257/8 at stumps. On Saturday, England were bowled out for 294. Jonny Bairstow could only add 10 more to overnight score of 103* (113). In response, Australia declared their second innings score on 265/5. Besides Khawaja's 101*, Cameron Green struck a superb 122-ball 74. Jack Leach claimed four wickets for England.

Records Khawaja smashes these records

With twin centuries in an Ashes Test, Khawaja has become just the ninth player to achieve this mark. He joins the likes of Warren Bardsley, Herbert Sutcliffe, Wally Hammond, Dennis Compton, Arthur Morris, Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden, and Steve Smith. Khawaja has also become just the third player to register a century in both innings of a Test match at the SCG.

Stats Khawaja smashes his third century against England

Khawaja has raced to 3,125 runs in Test cricket at an average of 43.40. He has 10 Test hundreds and 14 fifties with the best score of 174. In 13 Tests against England, the southpaw has amassed 865 runs at an average of 39.31. This was his third Ashes century. He also has three fifties against England.

Feats Khawaja gets past 2,000 runs on home soil

Khawaja has surpassed the 2,000-run mark in Test cricket at home. He has 2,092 runs at an average of 58.11. This was his eighth Test ton on home soil. Against England, Khawaja has got to 629 runs at 62.90. As per cricket.com.au, Khawaja has become just the second Australian aged 35+ to have scored two centuries in a Test after Sir Don Bradman.