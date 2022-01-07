Kyrgios, Murray headline Sydney Tennis Classic draw ahead of AO

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 07, 2022, 10:25 pm 2 min read

Murray to play in Sydney (Photo Credit: Twitter/@andy_murray)

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios and British star Andy Murray have been handed wildcard entries for this year's Sydney Tennis Classic. Sydney Classic is a one-off men's and women's tennis tournament. It is a tune-up event for the first Grand Slam of the year Australian Open, which is slated to kick off on January 17. The tourney will run from January 10 to 15th.

Context Why does it matter?

With Sydney Classic, Kyrgios will mark his return to ATP tour after four months.

Kyrgios' played his last game in September at Laver Cup.

It is the first time Murray will take part in STC.

Murray will come into this game on the back of a 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 loss at the hands of the world no 76 Facundo Bagnis in R32 in Melbourne.

Statements What Murray and Kyrgios said about Sydney event?

"I'm looking forward to playing in Sydney for the first time and continuing my preparation for the Australian Open," Murray said. "I've been training at home in Canberra and here in Sydney and I feel good after an extended break from the game. I'm looking forward to the final hit-out before the AO, thanks to Tennis Australia for the opportunity to play," Kyrgios said.

Information A look at the prominent names

Other than Murray and Kyrgios, Chile's Cristian Garin, Daniel Evans of England, Belgian player David Goffin, and Australia's Alexei Popyrin will also feature in Sydney Tennis Classic. Top-ranked Australian star Alex de Minaur is headlining the men's draw of the ATP 250 event.

Details Here's the women's draw

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ashbarty)

Unlike men's, the women's Sydney Classic tournament is a 500 WTA event and it will feature 19 of the top 30 ranked players. Number one ranked player and home favorite Ash Barty is headlining the draw. The likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Simona Halep, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Garbine Muguruza, Sofia Kenin, and Leylah Fernandez will also participate in the event.