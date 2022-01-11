2nd Test: NZ claim innings victory over Bangladesh, level series

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

New Zealand claimed a dominant win over Bangladesh in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Kiwis bounced back with an innings victory after losing the opener in Mount Maunganui. Although Liton Das slammed a counter-attacking century, the visitors couldn't survive the follow-on. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham stood out with an incredible double-century. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

New Zealand piled up a mammoth 521-6 d in the first innings. Latham slammed his second double-hundred, while Devon Conway scored another ton. Will Young and Tom Blundell scored half-centuries. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were bundled out for 126, with Trent Boult taking a five-for. After receiving the follow-on, Bangladesh perished on 278. Liton Das was the lone warrior for them.

Latham Fourth-highest Test score by a NZ captain

New Zealand skipper Latham led from the front. On the opening day, he fired his 12th Test hundred. He followed it up with his second double-century on Day 2. He was dismissed on 252 (373), the fourth-highest Test score by a New Zealand captain. As per the ICC, this is the highest-ever individual score at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Conway Another century for Conway

Top-order batter Conway continued his exploits in the second Test. He finished on 109 off 166 balls (12 fours and 1 six). He has become the first-ever player to record first innings 50+ scores in his first five Tests (200 vs England at Lord's, 80 vs England at Edgbaston, 54 vs India at Southampton, 122 vs Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui).

Information Conway surpasses the great Sir Donald Bradman

Conway now has 623 runs in his first nine innings in Test cricket at an incredible average of 69.22. He already owns three centuries and a double-century. Notably, the great Sir Donald Bradman smashed 607 runs in his first 10 Test innings.

Boult Trent Boult completes 300 Test wickets

NZ pace spearhead Trent Boult completed 300 wickets in Tests. He has become only the fourth bowler from the nation with over 300 Test scalps. Richard Hadlee (431), Daniel Vettori (362), and Tim Southee (329) are the other three Kiwi players. Boult has also become the second-fastest NZ bowler to take 300 wickets (75 matches). He has broken the record of Southee (76).

Ross Taylor Ross Taylor makes his farewell Test memorable

In his farewell match, Ross Taylor added another feather to his cap by becoming the most capped Test cricketer from his country. Taylor represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, the joint-most with Vettori. Notably, the former took the final wicket for New Zealand in the 2nd Test. With this, he joined an elite club of cricketers (Hadlee, Glenn McGrath, and Muttiah Muralitharan).