ICC T20 World Cup final: New Zealand set 173-run target

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 09:11 pm

Kane Williamson produced a brilliant effort with the bat

New Zealand (172/4) set a target of 173 after being put into bat by Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand's score is now the highest total in a T20 WC final surpassing West Indies' 161/6. Kane Williamson (85) showed great composure to rack up a superb fifty. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood stood out with the ball.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 14 Super 12 matches have been held in Dubai prior to this match. Teams batting second have won 13 of them. The advantage is with Australia here given how the games have panned out. Meanwhile, credit goes to Williamson, who deserves plaudits for delivering the goods. He played a captain's knock in a big game.

PP overs

Hazlewood shines in the powerplay overs

Australian bowlers did well in the powerplay overs, giving away just 32 runs and taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood was instrumental, claiming one wicket and giving away just 11 runs from his three overs. He bowled a brilliant sixth over to Williamson, bowling five dot balls. Hazlewood bowled in tight channels and used a lot of variations.

Williamson

NZ skipper Williamson shows his class

Williamson showed his class and composure to stand out for NZ. It was real mature knock. Williamson started slowly and shifted his gears in the ninth over, when he smashed Mitchell Marsh for two fours. He also hit three successive fours of Mitchell Starc's bowling and smashed Glenn Maxwell for two sixes. He hit Starc for 22 runs in the 16th over.

Partnerships

Two key partnerships for New Zealand

Martin Guptill played a watchful knock of 28 from 35 balls. His 48-run stand for the second wicket alongside Williamson calmed the nerves. After Guptill's dismissal, Williamson forged another key partnership with Glenn Phillips. They stitched a 68-run stand and upped the tempo. The shift of momentum was key here. Phillips scored a 17-ball 18.

Bowlers

How did the Aussie bowlers fare?

Hazlewood led the way for Australia with the ball. He claimed the crucial wickets of Phillips and Williamson in the 18th over. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 3/16 from his four overs. Besides Hazlewood, spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) and Pat Cummins (0/27) did a commendable job too. However, Starc had an off day, conceding 60 runs.