BBL 2021-22: Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell contracts coronavirus

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 05, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell has contracted the novel coronavirus. The development was confirmed on Wednesday by the Big Bash League franchise via a press release. The Stars confirmed that Maxwell had tested positive for a rapid antigen test. The test was taken following their Melbourne derby against the Renegades. He is currently in isolation and awaiting the result of a PCR test.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Maxwell is the 13th player to test positive for COVID-19 in Stars camps. Eight staff members of the Melbourne based outfit has also tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 predicament, Stars were forced to field a depleted squad in their last two games as several regular players in their ranks were in isolation after getting infected by the deadly virus.

Statement Melbourne Stars on Maxwell

"The Melbourne Stars can confirm that Glenn Maxwell has returned a positive rapid antigen test," the statement read. "Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," it added. The BBL outfit also requested everyone to respect Maxwell's privacy during these difficult times.

Stats Glenn Maxwell in BBL

Maxwell has played eight games in BBL 2021-22 and scored 188 runs at 23.50. He has struck one hundred with this highest score being 103. Overall, he has played 95 games in the BBL and amassed 2,393 runs at an impressive strike rate of 148.17. He averages 31.49 and has scored 17 fifties and one hundred. He has also claimed 35 wickets.

Details Renegades become fifth side to be hit by COVID-19

Melbourne Renegades have become the fifth BBL team with a positive COVID-19 case in their squad. Renegades on Wednesday confirmed that a player in their squad has tested positive for the virus. "The Melbourne Renegades can confirm a member of its BBL|11 squad has returned a positive rapid antigen test result today as part of routine testing," they said in a statement.

BBL A look at the BBL standings

As far as the BBL points table is concerned, Perth Scorchers lead with 29 points. Sydney Sixers have accumulated 23 points and are placed at the second spot. Sydney Thunder (19) and Hobart Hurricanes (17) are at the third and fourth spot respectively. The last four teams are Brisbane Heat (14), Melbourne Renegades (11), Melbourne Stars (10), and Adelaide Strikers (9).