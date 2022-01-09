Statistical comparison between Conway and Bradman after nine Test innings

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has been exceptional in Test cricket since making his debut in June 2021. The southpaw has already surpassed the 600-run mark after nine innings. On Day 1 of the ongoing New Zealand versus Bangladesh second Test, Conway remained unbeaten on 99. His numbers at this stage is better than the legendary Sir Don Bradman. We decode the stats.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out between NZ and Bangladesh?

New Zealand bossed all three sessions on Day 1. Openers Tom Latham and Will Young shared a 148-run stand before the latter departed. The likes of Conway and Latham took the hosts past 350. While Latham returned unbeaten on 186, his partner Conway requires a solitary run to register his third Test ton. New Zealand finished on 349/1 at stumps.

Context Why does it matter?

Conway has already come into Tests, taking the world by storm.

Since his debut last year, the Kiwi cricketer has been on song, scoring runs aplenty.

He is averaging over 100 in his maiden Test series at home.

His numbers at this stage is among the best and even better than Bradman.

Conway has shown tremendous character and willingness to produce consistency.

Numbers A look at Conway's numbers after nine Test innings

Conway has scored 613 runs at 76.62. He has already hit two centuries and could get his third on Day 2. He made his debut against England, scoring 306 runs in two Tests at 76.50. He hit one ton and a fifty. Against India, he played one Test, scoring 73 runs at 36.50. Against Bangladesh, he has already amassed 234 runs at 117.00.

Analysis Breaking down Bradman's performance in the first five Tests

Sir Don Bradman made his debut against England in 1928. He scored 18 and 1 in that match. He scored 79 and 112 in the second match in December 1928. In February 1929, he scored 40 and 58 in his third match against England. In March 1929, he scored 123 and 37* before getting 8 and 131 in the fifth Test.

Do you know? How did Sir Don Bradman fare after nine innings?

After nine Test innings, Sir Don Bradman had amassed 476 runs at an average of 59.5. In this phase, he got two half-centuries and two hundreds. Notably, he scored a fine century in the 10th inning of his career. All five Tests were against England.

Feats Notable feats achieved by Conway

As per statistician Mohandas Menon, among players with a minimum of 500 Test runs, only three have a batting average of 70-plus. Bradman (99.94) is followed by New Zealand's Conway (76.63) and South African Barry Richards (72.57). Conway scripted a unique record as it's the 17th instance of a batter remaining unbeaten one short of a Test century at close of play.

Runs Conway can surpass several legends

Conway will aim to add more runs to his overnight score and could also bat in the second innings if Bangladesh avoid a follow-on. He can end as the highest scorer after 10 innings in Test cricket. He can get past the likes of Sunil Gavaskar (831), George Headley (714), Conrad Hunte (622), and Bradman (607).

Do you know? Bradman has the best average in Tests

Bradman, who is regarded as the best ever in his generation, ended up with 6,996 runs at a phenomenal average of 99.94. To date, he holds the best batting average in Tests. He smashed 29 centuries and 13 fifties with the best score of 334.