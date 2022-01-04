Legends League Cricket: Sehwag, Yuvraj picked in India Maharajas team

Jan 04, 2022

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@virendersehwag)

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh have been drafted into the India Maharajas team for the inaugural edition of Legends League Cricket. The news was confirmed on Tuesday. LLC is a professional cricket tournament for former players. It consists of three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. It is scheduled to kick off on January 20. Here are further details.

The Maharajas team consists of former Indian players. The Lions squad is comprised of retired cricketers from Asian countries while the Rest of the World team will have former players from England, Australia, and West Indies among other nations in their ranks. Legends Cricket League will be held in Oman and will be a perfect opportunity to promote the game in the region.

Information India Maharajas squad

Here we look at India Maharajas squad: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Shastri Ravi Shastri on India's squad

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@RaviShastriOfc)

Ravi Shastri, who is the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket, said it will be a mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvi, Harbhajan come up against the other sides. Shastri felt this will be a blast from the past for the fans. Shastri, who recently was relieved of duties as the Indian head coach, is likely to be approached by the IPL franchises.

Details Asia Lions squad

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@shoaib100mph)

Here is the Asia Lions squad for LLC: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, RomeshKaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul and Asghar Afghan. Kamran Akmal has replaced Younis Khan in Asia's squad. The Rest of the World squad is yet to be announced.

Details Legends Cricket League 2022 format

A total of seven games will be played in the first edition of the league. Every team will play two games against each other in a double round-robin format. The top two from the group stage will qualify for the summit clash. The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the tourney. The live-streaming of the same is available on the SonyLIV app.

Schedule Legends Cricket League 2022

Every game will start at 08:00 PM (IST) Group League Round 1: January 20: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions January 21: World Giants vs Asia Lions January 22: World Giants vs India Maharajas Round 2: January 24: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas January 26: India Maharajas vs World Giants January 27: Asia Lions vs World Giants January 29: Final - TBD vs TBD