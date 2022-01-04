Johannesburg Test: India get crucial wickets of Elgar and Petersen

South Africa (102/4) batted well before losing three wickets in the first session on Day 2 of the second Test versus India in Johannesburg. Resuming the day on 35/1, Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar added 53 runs. They batted well and looked solid. However, Shardul Thakur broke Elgar's resistance and then dismissed Petersen. He also dismissed Rassie van der Dussen at stroke of lunch.

Petersen (62) was class throughout, leaving the balls away from his body. His defensive work needs to be lauded. He played some cracking shots, dispatching the loose balls to the boundary. With Elgar holding his fort, Petersen was more of the aggressive batter. He struck his maiden half-century, resuming the day on 14*. However, a lapse in concentration saw Petersen get an edge.

The highlight of the day was Elgar and Petersen's partnership. Besides adding 53 runs today, they had stitched 21 runs on Day 1. Their 74 runs came in 35 overs to show the grit and character. Elgar managed 28 from 120 deliveries and that allowed Petersen to be more aggressive after settling in. After losing the first wicket early on, this partnership was key.

The Indian bowlers were not quite on mark on Day 2, bowling away from the body and often drifting in line and length. Mohammed Shami erred in his offerings and that allowed Petersen to whack him for three fours in an over. Mohammed Siraj wasn't at his 100% and lacked pace. R Ashwin didn't get much purchase either and was predictable.

Shardul Thakur was introduced late in the first session and the move worked. He broke the vital stand and got Elgar to nick behind the stumps in his second over. Thakur then got the wicket of Petersen, who pushed at a ball slightly wide. The ball shaped away as Mayank Agarwal grabbed a sharp catch. Van der Dussen then got an inside edge.