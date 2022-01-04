NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 4

NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 4

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh have done well against NZ (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have the upper hand against hosts New Zealand in the first Test at the Bay Oval. The visitors resumed Day 4 on 401/6 after being placed at 175/2 on the previous day. The visitors were finally bowled out for 458 before New Zealand managed 147/5 at stumps in their second innings. NZ trail Bangladesh by 17 runs. Here are further details.

Bangladesh Bangladesh add 57 runs on Day 4

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh started the day with Yasir Ali and Mehidy Hasan going on to add a crucial 44-run stand. However, once Mehidy was dismissed, NZ claimed the remaining three wickets in quick succession. Mehidy ended with a score of 47 from 88 balls. Tim Southee picked up two scalps on Tuesday, with Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult claiming one wicket apiece.

Start An ideal start for the Tigers

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand openers added 29 runs before skipper Tom Latham was dismissed for 14. Latham chopped the ball onto his stumps as Taskin Ahmed drew first blood. The in-form Devon Conway was the next player to depart. Conway (13) added 34 runs alongside Will Young before getting an inside edge onto his pads to be caught. Ebadot Hossain got the crucial breakthrough.

Stand A vital 73-run partnership

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Young continued to bat on and was part of a solid stand alongside veteran Ross Taylor. The two batted well and added 73 runs for the third wicket. Young ended up with a 69-run effort from 172 balls, showing a lot of craft. Taylor supported Young from the other end and worked hard for his 101-ball 37*.

Wickets A sudden burst for Bangladesh

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Just when the Kiwis were going strongly, Bangladesh had a sudden burst. They picked up three wickets in no time. A poor shot selection by Young saw Ebadot Hossain strike. New Zealand then lost Henry Nicholls (0) and Tom Blundell (0). Ebadot got both these wickets. Nicholls played the wrong line to be bowled before Blundell was struck LBW.

Do you know? Bangladesh drop two crucial catches

Bangladesh dropped two vital catches early on the day. Both Young and Taylor were let down before they went on to add a significant stand. Liton Das dropped Young before Shadman Islam put down a dolly. This was a pivotal moment in the match.