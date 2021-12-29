Sports BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly 'stable' after positive COVID-19 test

Sneha Singh Mail Dec 29, 2021, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Sourav Ganguly was hospitalized on Monday night

The Woodlands Hospital of Kolkata has issued a statement saying that former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly is in stable condition after contracting the novel coronavirus. The BCCI chief was earlier hospitalized on Monday. He was admitted as a precautionary measure due to his health scare earlier this year. Ganguly has taken both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized thrice in 2021

Ganguly took the RT-PCR test on Sunday after having a mild fever. On Monday evening, the test returned positive and he checked into the hospital at night. This is the third time in 2021 when Ganguly has been rushed to the hospital. Ganguly has been extensively traveling due to his role as the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"On the second day of admission, Sourav Gangly, BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain, remains haemodynamically stable, afebrile and maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air," Dr Rupali Basu said. "He slept well last night and has had breakfast and lunch," she said, before adding that Ganguly received "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" on Monday night.

Information Snehasish Ganguly on Sourav

Sourav is stable: Snehasis Ganguly

Sourav's brother Snehasish Ganguly on Tuesday told The Indian Express that the 49-year-old was admitted as a "precautionary measure". "Sourav is stable. He underwent angioplasty earlier this year. So as a precautionary measure he has been admitted to Woodlands," Snehasish said. Earlier this year, Snehasish had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Details Ganguly's medical history in 2021

Ganguly was hospitalized in January 2021 due to chest discomfort. Later, it was revealed that Ganguly suffered a heart attack while exercising. After that, he underwent a right coronary angioplasty. A few weeks later, he was again rushed to the hospital due to chest pain, leading to the second round of angioplasty.