Mahmudul Hasan out of New Zealand tour with finger injury

Bangladesh batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the remainder of the New Zealand tour with an injury, according to Cricbuzz. The 21-year-old picked a finger injury during Bangladesh's practice session ahead of the start of the match on Day 4. He starred with the bat in the first innings of the opening Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Mount Manganui.

Playing the second Test of his career, he scored a crucial 78 runs in the first innings as Bangladesh posted 458/10. He was also involved in an important 143 runs stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto for the second wicket. Playing for the first time at the highest level in New Zealand, he impressed many with his batting prowess. Bangladesh will certainly miss Hasan's services.

Confirming the news, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayzidul Islam said that the youngster has gotten a cut between the third and fourth finger of his right hand while fielding and needed three stitches. "He will be under observation for seven to ten days. We are providing him all the medication that is required," Islam added.

Bangladesh are on the cusp of winning their first Test in New Zealand, having sent half of the batters back to the stands for 147 at stumps on Day 4 with 17 runs lead. Fielding first after winning the toss, Bangladesh bowled out New Zealand for 328 runs. In reply, they scored 458/10, taking a massive 130 runs lead in the first innings.

Mahmudul Hasan has played just two Tests for Bangladesh (including the ongoing Test against New Zealand) and scored 84 runs. Hasan's 78 against NZ in the first innings is his highest score. He made his debut for Bangladesh in December 2021 against Pakistan and manage to score just six runs (both innings). He is yet to make his debut in ODI and T20I.