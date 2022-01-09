NZ vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Latham, Conway headline Day 1

NZ vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Latham, Conway headline Day 1

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 11:10 am 1 min read

Tom Latham returned unbeaten on 186 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand's top three decimated the Bangladesh bowlers on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Skipper Tom Latham scored in excess of 150, while Devon Conway is en route to his second consecutive hundred of the series. Opener Will Young too contributed with a brisk 54. Shoriful Islam took the only wicket for Bangladesh in the day.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

New Zealand bossed all three sessions on Day 1. Openers Latham and Young shared a 148-run stand before the latter departed. The likes of Conway and Latham took the hosts past 350. While Latham returned unbeaten on 186, his partner Conway requires a solitary run to register his third Test ton. New Zealand finished on 349/1 at stumps.

Hundred Latham fires his 12th Test hundred

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Latham led the Kiwis from the front on the opening day. The left-handed batter gave the Bangladeshi bowlers no margin for error. He scored at a decent pace as well. Latham raced to his 12th hundred in Test cricket off just 133 balls. He reached the 150-run mark in the 65th over. Latham is now eyeing his second double-hundred in the format.