FA Cup, Liverpool humble Shrewsbury Town: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 09:28 pm 3 min read

Liverpool came back from behind to beat League One side Shrewsbury Town in third round of the FA Cup. Liverpool fielded just five first-team players and were stunned in the 27th minute. Daniel Udoh scored from close range to give the visitors a crucial lead. However, Liverpool found their way back to down the minnows. Meanwhile, West Ham United beat Leeds United to progress.

Context Why does it matter?

The FA Cup has lived up to its magic as usual. To see lower sides coming and producing moments of beauty is priceless.

The Shrews were in dreamland going ahead at Anfield and that was priceless.

Also, Morecambe making life difficult for Tottenham, despite a defeat was commendable.

The Hammers stayed in control against Leeds to continue their good run this season.

Liverpool Liverpool come from behind to win

The Shrews got a crucial lead when Nathanael Ogbeta caused havoc down the left flank and provided a crucial cross as Udoh netted from close range. Minutes later, Liverpool equalized with Kaide Gordon scoring after taking a good first touch before finding the net. Shrewsbury conceded a penalty next as Fabinho converted the same. In the second half, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho scored.

Feats Special moment for Liverpool's Gordon

As per Opta, aged 17 years and 96 days, Kaide Gordon is the second-youngest scorer in Liverpool's history after Ben Woodburn versus Leeds United in November 2016 (17 years and 45 days). Meanwhile, Udoh netted his 10th goal of the season. This is twice as many he netted in the entirety of 2020-21. He scored with his side's' very first shot of the game.

Team stats A look at the key team stats

This was the third meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup. Liverpool have a 100% record. This was the second successive season where Shrewsbury have lost in the third round of the FA Cup. The Reds have now progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup in 10 of their last 11 campaigns. The only loss came against Wolves in 2018-19.

Matches Lanzini, Bowen help West Ham overcome Leeds

Manuel Lanzini scored for West Ham in the 34th minute to help his side beat fellow Premier League outfit Leeds 1-0. Lanzini has scored 28 goals in total for the Hammers . As per Opta, 20 of these goals have been scored in matches held in London (71%). West Ham added the second goal via Jarrod Bowen in the 93rd minute.

Spurs Tottenham come from behind to beat Morecambe

League One side Morecambe FC produced a valiant display against Tottenham. Spurs were booed off in half-time after a poor display. Anthony O'Connor scored for the visitors in the 33rd minute, meeting a beautiful inswinging corner to score on the volley. Antonio Conte introduced his star players in the second half as the Shrimps allowed three goals to lose 3-1.