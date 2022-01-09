South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, stats, and more

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 09:00 pm 3 min read

South Africa and India will lock horns in the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town, starting January 11. The Proteas leveled the series 1-1 after claiming an emphatic win in Johannesburg. India had won the series opener in Centurion. Their regular skipper Virat Kohli will likely play the series decider, as stated by head coach Rahul Dravid earlier this week.

Context Why does this story matter?

India won their fourth Test in South Africa by beating them in Centurion.

Although the visitors lost at the Wanderers, they have a terrific opportunity to script history in Cape Town.

India can enter the record books by winning their first-ever series in the Rainbow Nation.

As of now, Sri Lanka are the only Asian side with a series win in the nation.

Details A look at the key details

Newlands in Cape Town will host the third Test. It will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Newlands is one of the few grounds in South Africa where the wicket assists spinners. Nevertheless, fast bowlers are always in action here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

India Kohli expected to replace Hanuma Vihari

India's regular captain Kohli is expected to play the Newlands Test. If fit, he is likely to replace Hanuma Vihari in the XI. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who got injured during the 2nd Test, could make way for Umesh Yadav. Probable XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli (captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yadav.

SA South Africa will likely retain their XI

South Africa made two changes in Johannesburg. Wicket-keeper Kyle Verryenne replaced Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket. Fast bowler Duanne Olivier came in for Wiaan Mulder. SA are expected to retain their XI. Probable XI: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

Kohli Kohli eyes these milestones

Kohli led India to a phenomenal victory in Centurion. He became the first Indian captain to win two Tests in SA. Kohli could now be the only Indian captain to win a Test series in the nation. He could register his 41st Test win as captain. Kohli is behind Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) on the overall list.

Ground A look at the ground stats

India are yet to win a Test at Newlands, Cape Town. They have lost three and drawn two Tests at this venue so far. On the other hand, South Africa have won 26 out of 58 Tests. They have lost 21, while 11 have resulted in a draw. The Proteas have won four of the last five Tests at this venue.