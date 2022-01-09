Decoding Robert Lewandowski's best seasons in the Champions League

Robert Lewandowski won his maiden UCL title in 2019-20 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@lewy_official)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's story is not less than any fairytale. From a humble beginning in Polish club Legia Warsaw to winning FIFA Player of the Year, Lewandowski has seen it all. He won the biggest title in his career during the 2019-20 season when Bayern Munich defeated Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

Context Why does it matter?

Lewandowski has won just one UCL title in his career.

However, over the years, he has recorded several memorable performances in Europe's biggest competition.

With 82 goals from 102 appearances, Lewandowski is the third leading goal-scorer in UCL, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (141) and Lionel Messi (125).

He has also netted the third most hat-tricks in UCL - 4 (Dortmund 1, Bayern Munich 3).

2012-13 The breakthrough year

Lewandowski debuted in UCL in the 2011-12 but managed to score just one goal in six appearances. He returned to the competition next season with Borussia Dortmund and wreaked havoc by netting ten goals in 13 games, including a four-goal salvo against Real Madrid in semis. He scored four goals during the group stage, one in R16 against Shakhtar Donetsk and one in quarters.

2015-16 Lewandowski shines for Bayern Munich

Lewandowski's second-best season in the Champions League came in 2015-16 for the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. He netted nine goals, besides providing one assist, in 12 games. He notched up seven goals in the group stage, including a hat-trick (home) and a brace (away) against Dinamo Zagreb. He smashed one goal in the R16 against Juventus and one versus Atletico Madrid in the semis.

2016-17 Lewandowski continues his incredible form

Lewandowski continued his incredible form during the 2016-17 season of UCL as well, scoring eight goals for the German powerhouse in nine games. He smashed five goals in the group stage, including a brace against PSV Eindhoven. He netted two goals against Arsenal in the last 16 over two legs. He converted a penalty from the spot as Real Madrid ousted Bayern in quarters.

2019-20 Lewandowski's best season in the UCL

Lewandowski had his best UCL campaign in 2019-20 as Bayern won their fifth title. He smashed ten goals in the group stage, including a four-goal salvo (second leg) against Red Star Belgrade. He scored three goals against Chelsea over two legs in R16. He was on the scoreboard against Barca as Bayern downed them 8-2. He netted one goal against Lyon in the semis.

2021-22 The current UCL season

Lewandowski is enjoying an incredible run in the ongoing 2021-22 UCL season. The 33-year-old striker has already accumulated nine goals in the league in six games, besides providing two assists. He started the season with a brace against Barca. He scored three goals against Dynamo Kyiv over two legs. He netted four goals against Benfica, including a hat-trick in the second leg.