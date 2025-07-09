Range Rover SV now available in a blacked-out avatar
What's the story
Land Rover has unveiled the Range Rover SV Black, a new addition to its flagship SUV lineup. The model comes with an all-black design and advanced tech features. However, there are no mechanical upgrades. The SV Black joins the existing SV Serenity and SV Intrepid models. It shall be available for order later this year.
Exterior
All-black exterior design
The SV Black is a model that takes luxury to new heights with its all-black design. The exterior features a Narvik Gloss Black finish, including the grille, bonnet lettering, bespoke 23-inch alloy wheels, and brake calipers. A ceramic SV roundel at the rear subtly identifies this model as part of Land Rover's ultra-premium SV portfolio.
Interior
A peek inside the cabin
The interior of the SV Black is done up in a new Ebony Near-Aniline leather with minimal stitching for a seamless look. Black birch-colored veneers and satin black ceramic finishes, including on the gear shifter, add to the cabin's rich texture. Moonlight Chrome accents further enhance its luxurious feel. The vehicle also debuts the world-first Sensory Floor technology that improves Range Rover's existing Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system.
Innovative feature
Innovative tech enhances passenger experience
The Sensory Floor technology of the SV Black lets passengers feel audio through synchronized vibrations in floor mats. It arrives with six wellness modes such as 'Calm' and 'Invigorating' to promote relaxation, lower stress, and also improve cognitive alertness of passengers during journeys.
Eco-friendly
It rides on sustainable Pirelli tires
The Range Rover SV Black also comes with industry-first Pirelli P Zero tires made from more than 70% recycled and bio-based materials. These eco-conscious tires provide superior performance while using sustainable materials like FSC-certified natural rubber, recycled steel, and silica from rice husks. The vehicle will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10-13) alongside the new Range Rover Sport SV Black.