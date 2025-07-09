Range Rover SV now available in a blacked-out avatar

Land Rover has unveiled the Range Rover SV Black, a new addition to its flagship SUV lineup. The model comes with an all-black design and advanced tech features. However, there are no mechanical upgrades. The SV Black joins the existing SV Serenity and SV Intrepid models. It shall be available for order later this year.

Exterior All-black exterior design The SV Black is a model that takes luxury to new heights with its all-black design. The exterior features a Narvik Gloss Black finish, including the grille, bonnet lettering, bespoke 23-inch alloy wheels, and brake calipers. A ceramic SV roundel at the rear subtly identifies this model as part of Land Rover's ultra-premium SV portfolio.

Interior A peek inside the cabin The interior of the SV Black is done up in a new Ebony Near-Aniline leather with minimal stitching for a seamless look. Black birch-colored veneers and satin black ceramic finishes, including on the gear shifter, add to the cabin's rich texture. Moonlight Chrome accents further enhance its luxurious feel. The vehicle also debuts the world-first Sensory Floor technology that improves Range Rover's existing Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system.

Innovative feature Innovative tech enhances passenger experience The Sensory Floor technology of the SV Black lets passengers feel audio through synchronized vibrations in floor mats. It arrives with six wellness modes such as 'Calm' and 'Invigorating' to promote relaxation, lower stress, and also improve cognitive alertness of passengers during journeys.