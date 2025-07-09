Ferrari's last Daytona SP3 is going under the hammer

Distinctive design

A look at the unique edition's design and features

The special edition Daytona SP3 boasts a bold two-tone look and a new split Ferrari logo. A plaque marking its one-off status has also been added to the car. The interior of the vehicle features eco-friendly elements such as seats made from recycled tires and Formula 1 carbon fiber. This is another instance of Ferrari using rare releases for philanthropy, similar to their previous limited edition which raised $7 million for earthquake relief.