Ferrari's last Daytona SP3 is going under the hammer
What's the story
Ferrari has built a one-off 600th Daytona SP3, going beyond its original 599-unit run. This bespoke model sports a bold two-tone carbon-fibre and Giallo Modena livery, along with Ferrari's largest-ever logo stretched dramatically across the body. Set for auction at Monterey Car Week, the car will raise funds for The Ferrari Foundation. Given that standard units sold out quickly at $2.2 million, this unique "599 + 1" edition could command an even steeper final bid.
Distinctive design
The special edition Daytona SP3 boasts a bold two-tone look and a new split Ferrari logo. A plaque marking its one-off status has also been added to the car. The interior of the vehicle features eco-friendly elements such as seats made from recycled tires and Formula 1 carbon fiber. This is another instance of Ferrari using rare releases for philanthropy, similar to their previous limited edition which raised $7 million for earthquake relief.
Information
It rockets from 0-100 km/h in 2.85 seconds
Under the hood, the car remains true to the Daytona SP3 formula: a naturally aspirated 6.5‑liter V12 engine, producing 829hp/697Nm. It rockets from 0-100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, with a top speed north of 340 km/h. This marks Ferrari's last mid-engine, non-hybrid V12 in the Icona series.