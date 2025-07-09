Pagani's limited-run Huayra Codalunga Speedster pays homage to the 1960s

Pagani has unveiled the Huayra Codalunga Speedster, a limited-edition hypercar that pays homage to prototype race cars in the 1960s. The new model is an evolution of the original Huayra Codalunga coupe, which was launched a few years ago in just five units. Now, Pagani plans to produce 10 units of this stunning vehicle and start customer deliveries next year.

Design inspiration Celebrating long-tail race cars The name 'Codalunga' means long-tail in English and pays tribute to the long-tail sports prototype race cars of the 1960s. These vehicles had extended bodywork for improved top speed at tracks such as Le Mans. The new Pagani model is over 11-inch longer than a standard Huayra coupe, measuring in at a whopping 193.3-inch long.

Technical specifications A Mercedes-AMG V12 engine powers the hypercar The Huayra Codalunga Speedster comes with a choice of transmissions—seven-speed manual or sequential. The engine is a Mercedes-AMG, twin-turbo V-12, which displaces 6.0-liter and produces 864hp and 1,100Nm of torque. Despite its modern powertrain, the car's design stays true to the aesthetics of the '60s era with a sloping roofline, an adjustable hardtop roof, and a small spoiler at the rear.