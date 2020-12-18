To mark the 60th anniversary of the Italian Air Force's aerobatic demonstration team, Pagani has unveiled a special Huayra Tricolore model. It is an ultra-exclusive vehicle considering only three units will be produced. As for the highlights, the Huayra Tricolore features Zonda Tricolore-inspired styling and offers a luxurious cabin. It draws power from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Pagani Huayra Tricolore: At a glance

The Pagani Huayra Tricolore shares its styling with the Zonda Tricolore and features bespoke livery along with the Italian flag motif. It has a refreshed front bumper with beefy air vents, a prominent splitter, muscular bonnet, eye-shaped headlights, as well as designer alloy wheels. On the rear end, the hypercar has a carbon fiber wing built into the hood and a large diffuser.

Information Power and performance

The Pagani Huayra Tricolore draws power from a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox, and generates a maximum power of 829hp and a peak torque of 1,100Nm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Pagani Huayra Tricolore has a 2-seater cabin, featuring white and blue leather seats with Italian flag stripes and the Tricolore logo embroidered into the headrests. There is also a hand-polished gear shifter made from a single block of aluminium and carbon fiber. The other parts inside the car are made from aerospace-grade alloys and are anodized in blue to match the exteriors.

Information What about the pricing?