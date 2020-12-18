Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2021 YZF-R3 motorbike in its home country. It comes in three color options of Cyan Metallic, Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, and Matte Dark Grey. The two-wheeler has a fully-faired design, packs a digital instrument cluster, and gets optional accessories like a tank pad and graphics protector. It runs on a 320cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 has a fully-faired muscular design, featuring a stepped-up seat, a twin-pod headlamp cluster, a clip-on handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windshield. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and runs on designer alloy wheels. It also comes with optional accessories such as a sportier windscreen, a graphics protector, and a tank pad.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 draws power from a 320cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 41.5hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

