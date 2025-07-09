Bentley's concept EV is straight out of the future

Bentley has unveiled a preview of its first all-electric car with its EXP 15 concept. The futuristic vehicle is a tall, three-seater with an unusual asymmetrical design - two doors on the left side and one on the right. The design of this unique electric car was inspired by a 1930 Speed Six three-seater called "Blue Train," which was famously raced by Woolf Barnato against a French train.

Design details Custom dog bed in front of the pet seat The EXP 15 is classified as a "sedan" by Bentley, despite its coupe profile similar to that of the Continental GT. The car has a seat behind the right-hand driver's seat and another on the left rear side. Renderings show a custom dog bed positioned in front of this left-side passenger seat. A tailgate at the back comes with built-in picnic chairs, presumably for polo matches.

Tech integration No large grille up front The EXP 15 doesn't have a large grille like previous combustion-powered Bentleys as EVs don't need one to cool an engine. Instead, it has a decorative lighting element called "digital art" by Bentley's head exterior designer Robin Page. The car also boasts an extremely long hood that provides room for two storage panels, accessed by center-hinging doors.

Interior features A look at the luxurious interior The interior of the EXP 15 features screens across the dashboard but also retains some old-school elements like physical climate and steering-wheel controls. The textiles used are from a 250-year-old English company. Bentley describes this concept car as existing in a space between its current models: the Continental GT coupe, Flying Spur sedan, and Bentayga SUV.