Bentley unveils super-exclusive Mulliner Batur grand tourer: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 21, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

Bentley Mulliner Batur is powered by a 729hp, W12 engine (Photo credit: Bentley)

Bentley has taken the wraps off its super-exclusive grand tourer, the Mulliner Batur at the ongoing "Monterey Car Week." The coupe will be produced in a limited run of just 18 units and will carry a price tag of $2 million (approximately Rs. 15.98 crore). The car is named after "Lake Batur" in Kintamani, on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

Bentley is one of the oldest automakers in the world and has a rich history of producing some of the finest grand tourers and race cars.

The Mulliner Batur is a successor to Mulliner Bacalar and will likely be the last W12 engine-powered coupe before the British marque moves ahead with electric mobility solutions.

The limited-run car has already been sold out.

Exteriors The car previews the future of Bentley's design philosophy

The Bentley Mulliner Batur flaunts the brand's new design language and has a long and muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, swept-back LED headlamps, wide air dams, and a front air splitter. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and bespoke 22-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by sleek LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a diffuser.

Information It is backed by a 729hp, 6.0-liter engine

The Mulliner Batur draws power from a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 729hp and a peak torque of 1,000Nm. The coupe gets an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a 48V electromechanical anti-roll system, and all-wheel steering.

Interiors The grand tourer features 3D-printed 18-karat gold detailing

On the inside, the Mulliner Batur has a luxurious two-seater cabin that gets an optional 3D-printed 18-karat gold detailing. The coupe features premium Scottish and Italian leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard with lacquered/painted wood and carbon fiber trims, laser-etched veneers, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Bentley Mulliner Batur: Pricing

The Bentley Mulliner Batur will retail with a sticker price of $2 million (approximately Rs. 15.98 crore). The coupe will be produced in a limited run of 18 units, all of which have been accounted for.