Bentley unveils super-exclusive Mulliner Batur grand tourer: Check features
Bentley has taken the wraps off its super-exclusive grand tourer, the Mulliner Batur at the ongoing "Monterey Car Week." The coupe will be produced in a limited run of just 18 units and will carry a price tag of $2 million (approximately Rs. 15.98 crore). The car is named after "Lake Batur" in Kintamani, on the island of Bali, Indonesia.
- Bentley is one of the oldest automakers in the world and has a rich history of producing some of the finest grand tourers and race cars.
- The Mulliner Batur is a successor to Mulliner Bacalar and will likely be the last W12 engine-powered coupe before the British marque moves ahead with electric mobility solutions.
- The limited-run car has already been sold out.
The Bentley Mulliner Batur flaunts the brand's new design language and has a long and muscular bonnet, a large blacked-out grille, swept-back LED headlamps, wide air dams, and a front air splitter. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and bespoke 22-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by sleek LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, and a diffuser.
The Mulliner Batur draws power from a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 petrol engine that makes a maximum power of 729hp and a peak torque of 1,000Nm. The coupe gets an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a 48V electromechanical anti-roll system, and all-wheel steering.
On the inside, the Mulliner Batur has a luxurious two-seater cabin that gets an optional 3D-printed 18-karat gold detailing. The coupe features premium Scottish and Italian leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard with lacquered/painted wood and carbon fiber trims, laser-etched veneers, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The Bentley Mulliner Batur will retail with a sticker price of $2 million (approximately Rs. 15.98 crore). The coupe will be produced in a limited run of 18 units, all of which have been accounted for.