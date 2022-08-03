Auto

2023 Suzuki WagonR breaks cover in Japan: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 03, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

2023 Suzuki WagonR features ADAS functions (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has launched the 2023 version of its popular hatchback, the WagonR in Japan with a starting price tag of ¥1,217,700 (approximately Rs. 7.23 lakh). The four-wheeler receives a revised front fascia with redesigned bumpers and is available in three variants: WagonR, WagonR Custom Z, and WagonR Stingray. It is powered by a 660cc, inline-triple engine in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged forms with mild-hybrid setup.

Suzuki WagonR made its global debut in 1993 and made its way to India by 1999. The car became an immediate hit due to its frugal engine, tallboy design, and compact dimensions.

Since then, the automaker has spawned three generations of the hatchback, with the current generation underpinned by the brand's "Heartect" platform.

The 2023 model ups the game with a modern design.

The 2023 Suzuki WagonR retains the tallboy design language from the outgoing model and features revised bumpers, a sleek grill, a clamshell hood, a raked windscreen, and squared-out headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, large windows, and alloy wheels. Bumper-mounted angular taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end of the hatchback.

The 2023 WagonR draws power from a 660cc, inline-triple petrol engine that is available in naturally-aspirated and turbocharged forms with a mild-hybrid setup. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox along with an optional all-wheel-drive system. Power figures are currently unavailable.

Inside, the new Suzuki WagonR has a quirky dashboard design and is available either in an all-black or all-beige theme. It features a full-width AC panel, cruise control, connected car technology, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car houses a centrally-mounted semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating-type touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions.

In Japan, the 2023 Suzuki WagonR costs ¥1,217,700 (approximately Rs. 7.23 lakh) for the standard model, the Custom Z variant is priced at ¥1,474,000 (around Rs. 8.74 lakh), and the Stingray version sports a price figure of ¥1,688,500 (roughly Rs. 10 lakh).