Ahead of launch, Haojue TR300 cruiser bike spied in China

Haojue TR300 previewed in spy image

Suzuki's partner in China, Haojue, is expected to launch the TR300 cruiser motorcycle in its home country soon. Now, a test mule of the bike has been spied during a TVC shoot, revealing key design details. It will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, and chrome embellishments on various parts. It will run on a 298cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The bike will have full-LED illumination and blacked-out wheels

The Haojue TR300 will sport a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, split-style seats, high-set handlebars, an oblong-shaped headlight, and matte-finished black paintwork. The motorcycle will pack a full-LED setup for lighting and an LCD instrument cluster. It will ride on designer blacked-out wheels wrapped in bulbous tires. However, its fuel storage capacity and curb weight are yet to be revealed.

Information

It will run on a 29hp, 298cc engine

The Haojue TR300 is likely to be powered by a 298cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 28.8hp and a peak torque of 27.8Nm. Its gearbox info will be disclosed later.

Safety

The vehicle will get telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Haojue TR300 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling should also be offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Haojue TR300: Availability

In China, the Haojue TR300 cruiser bike will take on rivals such as the Benda Jinjila 300 and Honda Rebel 300. However, the two-wheeler is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.