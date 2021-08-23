Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition goes official at Rs. 1.48 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 05:03 pm

Yamaha launches MT-15 MotoGP Edition in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the MotoGP Edition of its MT-15 motorbike in India. To recall, the FZ 25 received a similar treatment last month. The two-wheeler sports MotoGP-inspired paintwork, a tiny blue graphic on the radiator shrouds, a golden 'Yamaha' logo on the fuel tank, and Monster Energy decals. However, its mechanicals and features remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has full-LED lighting and a digital instrument console

The Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition sits on a deltabox frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 10-liter and tips the scales at 138kg.

Information

It runs on a 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 18.24hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.9Nm at 8,500rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a linked-type monocross unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition: Pricing

In India, the Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition sports a price-figure of Rs. 1,47,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it Rs. 3,000 more expensive than the standard variant which comes in shades of Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue, and Ice Fluo Vermillion.