All-new Tata Punch officially previewed as the brand's smallest SUV

Tata Motors has previewed the all-new Punch micro-SUV in India. It is the production version of the HBX concept and will be launched in the coming months. The car flaunts the brand's 'Humanity Line' grille, sleek DRLs, and 16-inch wheels. It will be available with a choice of two BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engines. Here are more details.

The car sports dual-tone paintwork and thick body cladding

Tata Punch is based on ALFA architecture and has a flat bonnet, the company's 'Humanity Line' grille, a floating effect for the roof, rectangular headlights, a wide air vent, and dual-tone paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared wheel arches, thick cladding, and designer 16-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights grace the rear section of the vehicle.

There will be two engine choices on offer

Tata Punch is likely to run on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 85hp/113Nm and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The four-wheeler will get a flat-bottom steering wheel

Tata Punch's interiors are yet to be revealed. However, going by the concept model, it will have a black-colored cabin with rectangular AC vents, an engine start-stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for iRA connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags and parking sensors will be available.

Tata Punch: Pricing and rivals

The Tata Punch will be positioned below the Nexon and its prices will reportedly start at under Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Casper, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.