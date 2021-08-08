One-off McLaren Speedtail Albert hypercar, with 1,070hp hybrid powertrain, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy

British automaker McLaren has revealed a one-off version of its Speedtail hypercar, which is limited to just 106 units worldwide. Called Albert, the premium vehicle has been conceived by the US-based McLaren Beverly Hills dealership and manufactured by McLaren Special Operations (MSO). The four-wheeler has a head-turning look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is fueled by a 1,070hp hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has dihedral doors and narrow headlights

The McLaren Speedtail Albert has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, a unique streamlined-style livery, and a mix of Magnesium Silver and Ueno Gray paint. On the sides, it is flanked by dihedral doors and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Sleek taillights and 'SPEEDTAIL' lettering are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 1,070hp, 4.0-liter engine

McLaren Speedtail Albert packs a 4.0-liter V8 petrol engine and an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and delivers a combined output of 1,070hp/1,150Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in three seconds and has a top-speed of 403km/h.

Interiors

Three seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel are offered

The McLaren Speedtail Albert has a luxurious 3-seater cabin with the driver's seat located in the center of the cockpit, black and orange upholstery, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is ensured by airbags and a standard rear-view camera.

Information

McLaren Speedtail Albert: Pricing and availability

The McLaren Speedtail Albert will be shown to the public at the Sunset GT event in Los Angeles but its pricing details are not available. For reference, the standard model carries a price-tag of $2.1 million (around Rs. 15.6 crore).