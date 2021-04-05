-
2021 Tata Tigor EV sedan spotted testing; design details revealed
Tata Motors is expected to launch the 2021 version of its Tigor EV sedan in India soon.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design details.
As per the video, it will come with a refreshed bumper, LED headlights, and a glossy black grille.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will sport projector LED headlights with DRLs
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with 'EV' badging, projector LED headlights with DRLs, and a refreshed bumper with wider air vents.
On the sides, it will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel wheels or dual-tone alloy wheels.
Wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end of the vehicle.
Information
It shall deliver a range of 213km
The 2021 Tigor EV will pack an electric motor and a 21.5kWh battery pack, which can be charged from 0-80% in two hours using a 15kW DC fast charger. The powertrain will have a combined output of 40.2hp/105Nm and shall deliver a range of 213km.
Interiors
The vehicle will have a spacious cabin with many features
The 2021 Tata Tigor EV will have a 5-seater cabin, featuring a height-adjustable driver's seat, a HARMAN sound system, AC vents surrounded by blue bezels, and a new multifunctional steering wheel.
It shall house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity options.
For the passengers' safety, twin airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD should be available.
Information
2021 Tata Tigor EV: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Tata Tigor EV in India will be revealed at the time of launch. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 9.58 lakh (ex-showroom).