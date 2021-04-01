Tata Motors is offering an industry-first ceramic coating service for its Safari SUV at a price of Rs. 28,500. The service, available at all Tata Motors authorized dealerships in India, uses an advanced hydrophilic formulation technology to protect the car's paint as well as appearance. The automaker is also planning to extend this service to all other Tata passenger vehicles.

Highlights Everything to know about the ceramic coating service

The ceramic coating forms a hardened finish that blends with the paintwork to offer more shine. It also lasts longer than the regular paintwork and protects the vehicle against pollution, acid rain, as well as solvents. The coating has self-cleaning properties and it helps in preventing oxidation and corrosion to ensure that the glass, paint, rims/wheels, vinyl-plastic and other parts remain protected.

Exteriors The Safari rides on 18-inch alloy wheels

Tata Safari features an eye-catching look, housing a chrome grille with tri-arrow chrome accents, silvered skid plates, an integrated antenna, and a rear window wiper as well as washer. For lighting, it sports adjustable headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, and cornering fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information It runs on a 170hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec turbocharged diesel motor that delivers 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Interiors It flaunts a SkyDome sunroof

The Tata Safari offers a spacious cabin with leather seats, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a SkyDome sunroof. It also packs an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information Tata Safari: Pricing and availability