Lamborghini teases revival of Countach supercar in a new teaser

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 11:48 am

Lamborghini has announced via a teaser that it will unveil a new-generation version of the Countach supercar, which was designed by Marcello Gandini and produced between 1974 and 1990. Separately, a leaked picture has revealed that the upcoming vehicle will be a production model called Countach LPI 800-4. It shall be fueled by a hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

Take a look at the teaser

We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming. ​#Lamborghini #Countach pic.twitter.com/nXctgIuyqe — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 9, 2021

Exteriors

The car should have scissor doors and angular front windscreen

The new Lamborghini Countach is expected to have a sloping roofline, an angular front windshield, sleek headlights, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, it should be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, air scoops, scissor doors, and designer wheels. A pronounced cut back and narrow taillights are likely to grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It might run on a 789hp hybrid powertrain

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is expected to draw power from a hybrid powertrain that will generate a maximum power of 789hp. The setup will be mated to an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

Two seats and multiple airbags should be offered

The new Lamborghini Countach is likely to have a luxurious 2-seater cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is expected to pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4: Availability

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is expected to be a limited-run model and should break cover within the next few days during the Monterey Car Week in the US.