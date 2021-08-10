Mahindra unveils new logo for SUVs; will debut on XUV700

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 12:18 am

Mahindra has revealed a new logo for its SUVs. It will debut on the XUV700, which shall break cover on August 15. The logo is called 'Twin Peaks' and is a reflection of the ambition and ability to take new challenges, as per the company. It will be highlighted at 1,300 sales and service touchpoints across the country by 2022. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement video

The new Mahindra SUV logo, to be seen first on @MahindraXUV700, is more than just a mark. It is the new us. Watch the logo reveal film narrated by Naseerudin Shah with music by @EhsaanNoorani-@loy_mendonsa here https://t.co/DSHij8DPpn#Mahindra #ExploreTheImpossible #LogoReveal pic.twitter.com/3WiglSto41 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 9, 2021

Official words

'Visual overhaul will be carried out in a phased manner'

"It's not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Mahindra Automotive Division. "The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us."

Exteriors

The XUV700 will have auto booster headlights

Talking about the upcoming Mahindra XUV700, it will have a chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, C-shaped auto booster LED headlamps with DRLs, and twin fog lights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A metallic-finished skid plate, window wiper, and arrow-shaped LED taillights will be available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices will be available

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a BS6-compliant 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill that makes 185hp of power. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Seven seats and two 10.25-inch displays will be available

Mahindra XUV700 will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 'Skyroof,' front seats with memory function, and a smart air purifier. It will offer 3D Sound by Sony and two 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment console driven by "AdrenoX" UI. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ADAS, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be launched on October 2 and deliveries should start by the end of this year. It is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).