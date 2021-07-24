New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4

Launch date of new Tata Tiago NRG revealed

Tata Motors has sent out a launch invite for an upcoming model, expected to be the facelifted Tiago NRG hatchback. It should be launched in India on August 4. As for the highlights, the car is likely to sport cosmetic updates both inside and out and come with new features. It should be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car should have a black grille and 14-inch wheels

The new Tata Tiago NRG should have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille with chrome surround, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a black insert on the tailgate, and a window wiper should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should be fueled by an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine

The new Tata Tiago NRG should be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 85.2hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor should be mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer five seats and cooled glove box

The new Tata Tiago NRG is expected to have an all-black 5-seater cabin with orange accents for the gearbox housing, center console, and AC vents. A cooled glove box and a power steering wheel should also be available. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will ensure safety.

Information

Tata Tiago NRG: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the new Tata Tiago NRG will be announced at the time of launch. However, the hatchback is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 lakh.