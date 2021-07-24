New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4
Tata Motors has sent out a launch invite for an upcoming model, expected to be the facelifted Tiago NRG hatchback. It should be launched in India on August 4. As for the highlights, the car is likely to sport cosmetic updates both inside and out and come with new features. It should be fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine. Here are more details.
The car should have a black grille and 14-inch wheels
The new Tata Tiago NRG should have a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a blacked-out grille with chrome surround, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a black insert on the tailgate, and a window wiper should be available on the rear end of the vehicle.
It should be fueled by an 85hp, 1.2-liter engine
The new Tata Tiago NRG should be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 85.2hp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor should be mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.
The vehicle should offer five seats and cooled glove box
The new Tata Tiago NRG is expected to have an all-black 5-seater cabin with orange accents for the gearbox housing, center console, and AC vents. A cooled glove box and a power steering wheel should also be available. It is likely to pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will ensure safety.
Tata Tiago NRG: Pricing and availability
Pricing and availability details of the new Tata Tiago NRG will be announced at the time of launch. However, the hatchback is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 5 lakh.