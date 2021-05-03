2021 Mahindra Bolero's design previewed in leaked image: Details here

May 03, 2021

Mahindra is planning to launch the facelifted version of its Bolero SUV in India later this year.

In the latest development, an image of the upcoming car has surfaced online, revealing its key design details.

As per the picture, the vehicle will have updated headlights, black ORVMs, and a dual-tone paintwork. It should run on a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Exteriors

The car will have a rectangular grille with vertical slats

The 2021 Mahindra Bolero will have a muscular bonnet, a large grille with vertical slats, a gray bumper, a wide air dam, a revised headlamp cluster, and a dual-tone paintwork.

On the sides, the car will be flanked by B-pillars, black ORVMs, and possibly alloy wheels.

Vertically-positioned taillamps and a window wiper should be available on the rear end.

Information

It will run on a 75hp, 1.5-liter diesel engine

The 2021 Mahindra Bolero SUV is likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill is expected to generate a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 210Nm.

Interiors

For safety, parking sensors and multiple airbags will be available

Details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Mahindra Bolero are currently unknown. However, it is expected to have a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It should house an infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer will be available for ensuring the passengers' safety.

Information

2021 Mahindra Bolero: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Mahindra Bolero in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is likely to carry some premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 8.4 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).