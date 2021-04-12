-
Mahindra Thar garners over 50,000 bookings in India since launchLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 10:39 pm
-
In a noteworthy achievement, Mahindra & Mahindra has received over 50,000 bookings for its Thar SUV in India since its launch in October 2020.
To reduce the waiting period and meet the growing demand, the company is working to ramp up the production both at its Nasik facility as well as at the suppliers' end.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
It comes with three roof-top choices
-
The Mahindra Thar is available in AX Optional and LX variants as well as three roof-top options: hardtop, soft-top, and convertible.
It features a boxy design with a vertical slat grille, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, rounded halogen headlamps, and LED taillamps.
On the sides, the off-roader is flanked by squared windows, blacked-out ORVMs, side-steppers, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road-friendly tires.
-
Information
It is offered with a choice of two engines
-
The Mahindra Thar comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel unit that produces 130hp/300Nm and a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol motor that generates 150hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.
-
Interiors
The SUV offers advanced safety features
-
The Mahindra Thar has a spacious cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and keyless entry.
It also packs quad rooftop speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueSense app.
For safety, there are dual airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, hill assist, speed alert, and ABS with EBD.
-
Information
Mahindra Thar: Pricing
-
The Mahindra Thar SUV is priced at Rs. 12.10 lakh for the base-end AX Optional model and goes up to Rs. 14.15 lakh for the LX Diesel Automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).