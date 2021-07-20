Mahindra XUV700 to offer a driver drowsiness detection feature

Mahindra is expected to unveil its XUV700 car in India next month. The automaker has been teasing some of the key highlights of the vehicle such as personalized safety alerts, auto booster headlights, largest-in-class panoramic sunroof, and flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles.' Now, the latest teaser confirms that the four-wheeler will provide a driver drowsiness detection feature for enhanced safety. Here's our roundup.

With the adrenaline rush running high, chances are you won't even doze off. But if you do, we've got you covered.https://t.co/CDrojwJ1uK#HelloDriverDrowsinessDetection #XUV700 pic.twitter.com/gWFtUdduay — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) July 16, 2021

The car will have C-shaped taillamps and indicator-mounted ORVMs

The Mahindra XUV700 will sport a muscular bonnet, a chrome-finished grille with multiple slats, swept-back LED headlights with LED DRLs and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, flush-fitted 'Smart Door Handles,' and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and C-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear section of the vehicle.

It will be offered with two engine choices

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a BS6-compliant 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel engine and a 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The vehicle will offer seven seats and dual-tone upholstery

Mahindra XUV700 will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring front seats with memory function, dual-tone upholstery, engine start-stop button, electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The car should house a single-piece screen for the digital instrument console and the touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, Level 1 autonomous driving features, ABS, and EBD will also be available.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Mahindra XUV700 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, the car is likely to carry a starting price-figure of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).