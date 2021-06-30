Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-leading petrol and diesel engines

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 07:02 pm

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with two engine options

Prior to its launch in India this October, the engine details of the Mahindra XUV700 have been revealed. According to Autocar, the SUV will be offered with best-in-class engine options, including a 200hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill and a 185hp, 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor. The XUV700 will have a stylish design and shall be available with a host of segment-first features. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have C-shaped headlights and flush-fitted door handles

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a sculpted hood, a chromed grille with vertical slats, a wide air vent, and C-shaped headlamps with long-range adaptive beams. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and stylish LED taillights will be available on the rear.

Interiors

It will offer up to seven seats and panoramic sunroof

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a 5/6/7-seater cabin with an electronic parking brake, a biggest-in-class panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The car will house a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and sensor-based driver aids will ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

The four-wheeler will be offered with two engine choices

The XUV700 will have a segment-leading 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that makes 200hp of power. For reference, the Hyundai ALCAZAR uses a 159hp, 2.0-liter petrol mill, while the MG Hector Plus packs a 143hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit. The XUV700's 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine will also offer class-leading power output at 185hp to dwarf its rivals. A 6-speed manual/torque converter automatic will handle transmission duties.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

The Mahindra XUV700 will break cover in July and its bookings in India should commence in August. As for the pocket-pinch, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 14-16 lakh (ex-showroom).