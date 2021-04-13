Mahindra should launch the 2021 Scorpio SUV in India by the end of this year.

In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle's automatic version was spied testing on the roads, revealing key details about its interiors.

As per the pictures, it will have a conventional sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an upright infotainment panel, and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Here's more.