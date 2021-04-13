Czech automaker SKODA has unveiled its latest SUV, the 2021 KODIAQ. It comes in three trims: RS, L&K, and SportLine.

As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of four engines linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Here are more details.