Audi has launched its 2021 S5 Sportback sedan in India. To recall, it was supposed to debut last year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Here are more details.