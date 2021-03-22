-
2021 Audi S5 Sportback sedan launched at Rs. 79 lakhLast updated on Mar 22, 2021, 12:09 pm
Audi has launched its 2021 S5 Sportback sedan in India. To recall, it was supposed to debut last year but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for the highlights, the car sports a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with many features. It draws power from a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car has Matrix LED headlamps for lighting
The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a large single-frame grille, a new bumper, and Matrix LED headlights with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels, while wrap-around taillights and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.
The car is offered in eight colors including Turbo Blue, Tango Red, and Daytona Gray.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious, feature-packed cabin
The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, powered front sport seats, Alcantara leather upholstery, and an optional head-up display.
It houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console and a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.
Multiple airbags, a parking assist system, and ABS with EBD ensure safety.
Performance
It runs on a 354hp, 3.0-liter V6 engine
The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback draws power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine that generates 354hp of power and 500Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds and is equipped with a new sports suspension that comes with damper control.
Information
2021 Audi S5 Sportback: Pricing and availability
In India, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback carries a price-tag of Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the car goes against rivals such as BMW M340i and the Mercedes-AMG C43.