-
2021 Hyundai BAYON, with sporty looks and multiple engines, revealedLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 05:10 pm
-
South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed its 2021 BAYON subcompact crossover for the European market. It is based on the current-generation i20 hatchback.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic look and a spacious cabin with many tech features. It is offered with a choice of two petrol engines and three gearboxes.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The vehicle has a length of 4,180mm
-
Hyundai BAYON follows the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and has a sloping roofline, split headlights, a large blacked-out grille, and a silvered skid plate.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Raised arrow-shaped LED taillights and a window wiper are present on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, it has a length of 4,180mm and a wheelbase of 2,580mm.
-
Interiors
It has a spacious tech-loaded cabin
-
The 2021 Hyundai BAYON has a spacious cabin with black or dual-tone gray cloth upholstery, LED ambient lighting, a wireless device charger, a Bose sound system, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags are also available.
-
Power
The crossover is available with two engine options
-
The 2021 Hyundai BAYON is available with multiple engine options, including a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 84hp, and a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol motor that generates 100hp. The latter, when clubbed with a mild-hybrid setup, churns out 120hp.
Transmission duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and an optional 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.
-
Information
2021 Hyundai BAYON: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing details of the 2021 Hyundai BAYON are yet to be announced. However, in the UK, it will make its way to dealerships in June and should carry a starting price-tag of around £19,000 (approximately Rs. 19.50 lakh).